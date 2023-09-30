'High-risk' child rapist Stephen Pennington hunted
Police are looking for a child rapist who breached his licence conditions.
Stephen Pennington, 35, was jailed in 2009 and imprisoned again in 2022 for breaches of a sexual harm prevention order.
The registered sex offender, who is being recalled to prison, has links to Blackburn, Blackpool and Wigan, Lancashire Police said.
He is described as white, slim, about 6ft (1.8m) tall and has short receding dark brown hair.
Det Con Stewart Marshall, from Lancashire Police, said: "Pennington is a high-risk sex offender who presents a real risk to children and women and I would appeal to anyone who sees him or knows where he could be to get in touch."
