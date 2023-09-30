Woman hurt as car driven on Blackpool tram tracks
- Published
A woman has been hit by a car that was driven on the tram tracks in Blackpool Promenade, police have said.
She was seriously injured while she was crossing the tracks near The Dutchman hotel at about 23:35 BST on Friday.
The victim, in her 40s, is being treated in hospital. The driver failed to stop but was pulled over soon after by officers, Lancashire Police said.
A man in his 40s has been held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was also detained on suspicion of drink-driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
