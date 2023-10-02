Family pays tribute to woman hit by reversing car in Chorley
- Published
A woman who died after being hit by a reversing car "was a champion of people less fortunate", her family have said.
Elizabeth Rostron, 61, was struck in a car park on Keepers Wood Way, Chorley, at about 12:45 BST on 26 September.
Lancashire Police said a Nissan Micra had been reversing out of a parking space at the time, hitting Ms Rostron and another pedestrian.
Paying tribute, her family said Ms Rostron had "so much life left to live".
They said her "greatest satisfaction in life came from fundraising and charitable causes".
"She was an amazing gentle person whose smile lit up a room and when Elizabeth spoke to someone she didn't know, she still talked to them like a new best friend," they said.
They added that Ms Rostron was "taken so tragically with so much life left to live", adding: "An irreplaceable part of our lives has gone forever."
Appealing for witnesses, the force said the other pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was still in hospital.