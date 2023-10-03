Child rapist who held knife to girl's throat jailed
A paedophile who drove across the country to rape a schoolgirl after grooming her online has been jailed.
James Lorenzo King would drive from Scarborough to pick up his 14-year-old victim from school 20 years ago when he was aged 28, police said.
He would take her to secluded spots in Darwen and Burnley for sex or would order her to have sex with his friends, once holding a knife to her throat when she refused.
King was jailed for nine years.
The judge at Preston Crown Court ordered that King's sentence would only start after he had served the 13-year sentence he was given at Leeds Crown Court for similar offences in 2019, police said.
King, now 48 and of no fixed address, was convicted of various counts of indecent assault and gross indecency.
Police also believe King may have committed further crimes between 2007 and 2011.
Lorraine Widdas, of Lancashire Police, said: "King is a dangerous individual who has a clear and sordid sexual interest in young girls. He groomed the victim in this case, made her think they were in a relationship and took advantage of her innocence.
"I would like to praise the victim in this case who showed incredible bravery and strength throughout the trial.
"I would encourage anyone who thinks they or somebody they know may have been the victim of King's perverted criminal conduct, particularly between 2007 and 2011."
