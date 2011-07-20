Harry Gration and Alexander Skarsgard given art degrees
- Published
Honorary degrees have been given to television presenter Harry Gration and actor Alexander Skarsgard by Leeds Metropolitan University.
The pair were both presented with degrees from the faculty of arts.
Mr Gration was born in Bradford and presents BBC Look North and the Super League Show, and is a regular commentator for BBC's Final Score.
Mr Skarsgard was a student at the university and appears as vampire Eric Northman in the TV series True Blood.
Mr Gration said: "It was a great occasion, especially getting to share the stage with an acting superstar.
"All the girls swooned over him, and I signed lots of autographs for grandmas."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.