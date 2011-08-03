Leeds & West Yorkshire

Man shot in foot at park in Chapeltown, Leeds

  • 3 August 2011

A man has been shot in the foot during a disturbance at an inner-city park in Leeds.

Police were called to the park, close to the Mandela Centre, on Chapeltown Road on Tuesday evening.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were responding to reports of trouble breaking out among a large group of men at the scene.

One man was taken to St James's Hospital in the city for treatment. No arrests have been made.

