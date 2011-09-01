Police name two killed in fall from flats in Leeds
A man and woman who died in a fall from a block of flats in Leeds have been named by police.
Steven Parker, 23, and Kiran Creevy, 20, fell to their deaths shortly after officers entered their flat in Clyde Court, Wortley, on Wednesday morning.
Police said officers went to the flat just after 04:00 BST after a call made them "concerned for the welfare of the two occupants".
A police spokesman said the deaths were not being treated as suspicious.
The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) have been informed because of the involvement of officers just before the deaths.
