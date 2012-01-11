Stanningley bypass death crash accused to face trial
The driver of a vehicle involved in a collision in which two people died has been told he will face trial accused of causing death by dangerous driving.
David Metcalf, 68, and his wife Dorothy, 65, died when their car was involved in a collision with a vehicle on the Stanningley bypass on Sunday.
A judge told Eduard Mereohra, 26, of Autumn Grove, Burley, Leeds, he will face trial on 21 May.
He has been remanded in custody until the trial.
Mr and Mrs Metcalf lived in Tinshill, Leeds.
