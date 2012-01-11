Man charged with attempted kidnap of girl in Leeds
A 30-year-old man has been charged with the attempted kidnap of a 12-year-old girl in Leeds.
The man is also charged with causing a child to view a sexual image and nine counts related to breaching a sexual offences prevention order.
He was due to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
West Yorkshire Police appealed for a man who intervened in the alleged abduction attempt in Middleton on Monday to come forward.
