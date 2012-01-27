Image copyright Other Image caption All schools will have access to the same resources

Up to 40 new jobs could be created in West Yorkshire after a company won a contract to supply technology to 10,000 schools in Malaysia.

Halifax-based technology company Frog has won the Malaysian Ministry of Education's contract.

The system will link all the schools allowing teachers to create lessons and resources online, and pupils to access and submit homework.

Formed in 1999, the company currently has 75 employees.

The system will be used in state schools serving six million users from a data centre in Kuala Lumpur.

'Extremely exciting'

All the schools, whether urban or rural, will have access to the same resources and content and it is hoped the links will raise educational standards.

Gareth Davies, managing director of Frog, said the company was delighted to be expanding with an "opportunity of this scale".

"The next few years will be extremely exciting," he added.

The company is based in the Dean Clough business community housed in the large former carpet mill.