Yorkshire Water has been assured Severn Trent's plan to sell water to drought-hit areas will not affect its access to an important reservoir.

Yorkshire Water has an agreement to access millions of litres of water from Ladybower Reservoir in Derbyshire.

The reservoir owner - Severn Trent - aims to sell up to 30 million litres a day to the Anglian water company in the east of England.

Severn Trent said its plan would not affect Yorkshire Water supplies.

In a statement Yorkshire Water said: "In the spirit of collaboration, we are currently discussing with Severn Trent Water what flexibility there may be around this [drought supply] arrangement in light of the current resource pressures being felt in other parts of the country.

'Spare' water

"We would like to reassure our customers however that maintaining water supplies in the Yorkshire region remains a priority for us."

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: "The water in Ladybower is not going to be used to top up Severn Trent stocks or be used to send any water to Anglian.

"The water we're talking about sending to Anglian is 'spare'.

"It's not even being used for our own customers."

Yorkshire Water said it had an "historic agreement" with Severn Trent to extract up to 50 million litres of water a day from Ladybower Reservoir.

The reservoir was built between 1935 and 1943 and at the time of construction it was a joint venture between councils in the area, including Sheffield.

At privatisation in 1989, ownership of the reservoir transferred to Severn Trent Water, however Yorkshire Water retained its right to access water from the reservoir.