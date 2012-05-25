New lease of life for town hall

Image caption The newly-refurbished Town Hall at Hebden Bridge may host new businesses

A former civic building in a Pennine town has been give a new lease of life after a multi-million pound revamp.

Hebden Bridge town hall had been used by Calderdale Council but was abandoned and fell into disrepair.

In a so-called asset transfer agreement the building was bought out by the community which raised £3.7m, including grants, to renovate the site.

A topping out ceremony will mark a new phase for the now-renamed Town Hall at Hebden Bridge.

The community-run charity Hebden Bridge Community Association Ltd agreed with Calderdale Council to take over control and management of the building with the asset transfer taking place on 1 April 2010.

Trustees of the new-look building said the Grade 1-listed building now housed a large function room and there were hopes it would become "the base for 37 creative start-up businesses".

A spokesman said: "We're looking to establish the Town Hall as a hub of creative enterprise in Hebden.

"One that will boost the local economy and put the town on the map as a place for innovation, creativity and new technology."