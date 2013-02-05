Image copyright PA Image caption The proposal has been welcomed by businesses and local authorities across Yorkshire

Residents in the the path of the planned HS2 high-speed rail line have been holding a series of public meetings over their concerns.

The preferred HS2 route from Birmingham would take trains through Woodlesford and Hunslet before reaching a new station in Leeds.

Woodlesford residents are worried about its impact on house prices.

HS2 officials said the route was designed to minimise impact and consultations would continue.

Residents attended a meeting in the village on Monday to oppose the plan.

'Limited information'

Stewart Golton, councillor for Rothwell, said: "I think a lot of people are very much in shock.

"They are used to living in a community where they have a lovely quiet canal side setting and then one day they wake up and find they are going to be one of the busiest transport corridors in the country."

Draft plans to extend the HS2 line to the north of England were announced by the government at the end of January.

Resident James Lynch said: "There's limited information available about the compensation that might be on offer."

Ian Jordan, HS2 Ltd director for Leeds, Manchester and Heathrow, said the line would bring major economic benefits and public consultations on the route would start later this year.

"This will give everyone a chance to have their say before any decision is taken on where the line will finally run. Wherever practicable, the proposed route has been designed to minimise potential impacts on people and properties," he added.

Mr Jordan said HS2 Ltd and the government would work closely with the communities affected.

A final route for phase two is expected to be chosen by the end of 2014, with construction expected to start in the middle of the next decade.