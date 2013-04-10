Hundreds of Morrisons jobs at risk as new technology introduced
Nearly 700 jobs could be cut at Morrisons as manual cash counting is replaced by machines in the supermarket's back offices.
The Bradford-based chain has started a four-week consultation with 689 cash office managers and supervisors across its 490 stores.
The union Usdaw said it hoped staff would be given alternative roles.
Morrisons has been under pressure to cut costs after its profits fell by 7% in 2012 to £879m.
'Simplify the operation'
The UK's fourth largest supermarket has also been losing market share, with figures from retail analyst Kantar Worldpanel showing its slice of the grocery market slid to 11.7% in the 12 weeks to 17 March.
The figures are down from 12.3% in the previous year.
A spokesperson for the supermarket said: "The introduction of new technology is an ongoing programme to ensure that Morrisons continues to improve its competitiveness.
"The new technology will simplify the operation and mean that cash can be automatically counted.
"Morrisons will support its colleagues throughout this consultation process."
An Usdaw spokesperson said the union was in consultation with Morrisons: "The union is hopeful that all staff who want to remain with the company will be found alternative roles."
In February, the company announced it was buying 49 Blockbuster stores to use for its M Local smaller store format, which it said would create 1,000 jobs.
Morrisons employs about 131,000 staff.