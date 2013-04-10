Bradford man died from gunshot wound during police raid

Buckingham Crescent
Police said officers who carried out the drugs raid were unarmed

A man who died during a police raid was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, a post-mortem examination has found.

Colin Berry, 49, was shot during the drugs raid at his home on Buckingham Close, Bradford, on 4 April.

West Yorkshire Police said unarmed officers were at the property when a struggle took place with the man, resulting in a firearm being let off.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating the circumstances of Mr Berry's death.

