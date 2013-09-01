Man killed in Leeds car and taxi crash
A man died when a car collided with a taxi, shortly after it was driven off after being ordered to stop by police in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police said the Vauxhall Astra, containing four men in their 20s, crashed at the junction of Burley Street and Burley Road, at 00.40 BST, after it made off from officers.
One man in the Astra died and another in the vehicle was critically injured.
Police said the taxi driver suffered "life-threatening injuries".
A third man in the Astra was less badly hurt while the fourth was arrested at the scene on a warrant for unconnected matters.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the matter had been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission, which had attended the scene.
