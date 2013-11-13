Image copyright HS2 Ltd Image caption The first phase of the project will link London with the West Midlands

A West Yorkshire council is seeking a meeting with government ministers to discuss its concerns about the proposed high speed (HS2) rail link.

Wakefield Council voted in favour of talks when it met to consider its response to the public consultation on phase two of the project.

HS2 would link Birmingham and London, with tracks to cities including Leeds and Manchester built in a second phase.

Council leader Peter Box said a meeting was necessary before responding.

Mr Box, who said in May said that the money needed to fund the project could be better spent on other infrastructure, said an "early meeting" was needed to address five points.

'Considered judgement'

The issues highlighted include the economic benefit to the district, possible investment in "inter-district connectivity", and ensuring no knock-on effect on existing services between Wakefield and London..

Mr Box said: "At the moment the truth is we are not in a position to come down either side of the argument because of the fact that we do not have the information we need to make a considered judgement on behalf of the people who mater most, and that is the residents of this district and the future residents of the district."

The consultation over phase two of the proposed link is due to close on 31 January.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Transport said: "We look forward to discussing this further with Wakefield Council."