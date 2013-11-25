Bradford brothers admit possessing terrorist material
- Published
Two brothers from Bradford have admitted possessing terrorist material.
Muhammed Saeed Ahmed, 21, and Muhammed Naeem Ahmed, 20, admitted collecting or possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
The material they had included The Al Qaeda Manual and 44 Ways of Supporting Jihad, the Old Bailey heard.
The brothers deny conspiracy to attend terrorist training, and face trial on that count.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.