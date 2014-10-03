Leeds & West Yorkshire

Bradford lorry driver killed after hitting lamppost

  • 3 October 2014

A lorry driver was killed when he crashed into a lamppost in West Yorkshire.

The crash happened in Tingley on the A653 Dewsbury Road at about 20:20 BST on Thursday.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old man from Bradford, was pronounced dead.

Police believe he may have fallen ill at the wheel.

