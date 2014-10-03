Bradford lorry driver killed after hitting lamppost
- 3 October 2014
A lorry driver was killed when he crashed into a lamppost in West Yorkshire.
The crash happened in Tingley on the A653 Dewsbury Road at about 20:20 BST on Thursday.
Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old man from Bradford, was pronounced dead.
Police believe he may have fallen ill at the wheel.