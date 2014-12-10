Leeds 'targeted' shooting leaves two injured
Two men were shot in a targeted attack as they sat in a car in Leeds, police said.
Both men, aged 26, were found in separate places in the east of the city after an incident in the Seacroft area, on Tuesday.
The pair had been in a car at Kingsdale Court, off Boggart Hill Drive.
One was found with pellet injuries to his head at The Rein in Seacroft while the second flagged police down on Harehills Lane with hand injuries.
Det Ch Insp Steve Thomas said: "This appears to have been a targeted attack but clearly any incident where people are injured as a result of a firearm being discharged is a cause for concern.
"I would urgently like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.
"I believe there will be people in the local community with an awareness of what has been behind this incident but I appreciate they may be reluctant to come forward given the circumstances."