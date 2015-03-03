South Kirkby fire station opens
The first of five new fire stations planned for West Yorkshire has opened in South Kirkby.
The new station, off Avenue Lodeve on South Kirkby Business Park, will be staffed by 13 firefighters working across two shifts.
The West Yorkshire Fire Authority approved the closure of 10 fire stations in the area in 2011.
Building work is under way on replacements at Rothwell, Rastrick, Killingbeck and Carlton Road, Dewsbury.
