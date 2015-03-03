Bradford window fall: Second attempted murder arrest
- Published
A second person has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man fell from an upstairs window in Bradford.
The 40-year-old who fell is now in a stable condition in hospital after suffering serious injuries to his head and chest at Woodview Terrace at 20:40 GMT on Sunday.
A 39-year-old man from Bradford was arrested on Tuesday and is in custody.
A 41-year-old man from Bradford has also been charged and bailed.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.