Bradford window fall: Second attempted murder arrest

A second person has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man fell from an upstairs window in Bradford.

The 40-year-old who fell is now in a stable condition in hospital after suffering serious injuries to his head and chest at Woodview Terrace at 20:40 GMT on Sunday.

A 39-year-old man from Bradford was arrested on Tuesday and is in custody.

A 41-year-old man from Bradford has also been charged and bailed.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.