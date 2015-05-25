Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in an alleyway off Albion Street, near McDonald's

A man has been raped in an alleyway in West Yorkshire.

The 23-year-old was attacked off Albion Street, in Heckmondwike at about 02:45 BST on Monday by a man he had met earlier.

West Yorkshire Police said his attacker was white and had been wearing tracksuit bottoms.

Det Insp Mark Walker, of Kirklees CID, said inquiries were under way and specially trained officers were supporting the victim.