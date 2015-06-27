Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The new centre replaces a facility that was closed in Wakefield in 2004

An animal charity has opened a new £1.5m centre to care for abused animals rescued from across West Yorkshire.

The RSPCA facility in Wakefield can house up to 45 dogs and cats, as well as smaller animals.

Leeds boxer Josh Warrington was the guest at the opening ceremony.

The charity said West Yorkshire had the highest number of cases of animal cruelty in England last year, with 93 people being convicted following prosecutions.

The new centre in East Ardsley replaces one which closed in 2004. The charity had been using the facilities of a local pet shop for its work.

RSPCA branch manager Caroline Lewis-Jones said not having its own facility for more than 10 years meant the charity had "disappeared from the public's view".

She said: "Finding the right location was really difficult, and there have been lots and lots of ups and downs along the way, which is why it's taken so long."