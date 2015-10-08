Image copyright Hammerson Image caption Victoria Gate is expected to open in autumn 2016

A group behind a £165m retail development in Leeds has promised more than 1,000 new jobs will go to people in the city.

The Victoria Gate development, including a flagship John Lewis store, restaurants and two covered streets, is due to open in late 2016.

Developers Hammerson, Leeds City Council and John Lewis said training would be given for new roles.

The council welcomed the signing of a charter over jobs and training.

Council leader Judith Blake said: "I am delighted that John Lewis and Hammerson are taking their responsibilities seriously."

Robin Dobson, of Hammerson, said the development would also help the wider regeneration of the city.

Work started on the city centre site along Eastgate and on the site of the now demolished Millgarth police station, in 2014