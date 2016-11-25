Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened during a Black Friday sale at the HMV store in Leeds

An off-duty police officer has been attacked with a knife as he tried to stop a suspected shoplifter on Black Friday.

Police said the male officer received non-life-threatening slash injuries to his neck, face and hand at an HMV store in Leeds city centre.

A 36-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Forensic officers have been at the shop, which remained closed.

'Absolute madness'

A force spokesman said: "At 9.07 today, police received a report of an off-duty police officer having been attacked with a knife in the HMV store in Victoria Walk, in Leeds city centre, as he challenged a suspected shoplifter.

"The suspect, a 36-year-old man from Leeds, was detained by store staff and has been arrested in connection with the incident."

The store remained closed for around two hours after the incident, police said.

Liam Hughes, a Big Issue seller, described the incident as "absolute madness" - but said the officer did not appear to be badly hurt.

He said the store had only been open for a few minutes when the attack took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.