The exact cause of death of a toddler found face down in a swimming pool at a leisure centre has not been established at a post-mortem.

Rocco Wright wandered off while his father spoke to an instructor at the David Lloyd Club in Moortown, Leeds on 21 April, an inquest was told.

As reported by LeedsLive, moments later, the three-year-old was seen floating in the deep end of the pool.

A pathologist said further tests were needed to establish cause of death.

The inquest heard how Rocco's father Steven had taken his son and their four-year daughter to the club for their swimming lesson.

After they arrived they had been told there were not enough instructors to accommodate all the children.

After finding his son in the water, Mr Wright immediately dived in to pull him out before two doctors and an A&E consultant, who happened to be at the pool, helped administer CPR.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but pronounced dead the next day.

Senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin said pathologist Dr Kirsten Hope had carried out a post-mortem examination on 24 April but concluded that "the cause of death must await further tests".

The inquest was adjourned to a later date.