Image caption Hundreds of students living in Block B of the Plaza building, (right of picture), had to leave their homes

The owner of a student tower block flooded twice in two weeks has apologised and said it was working "as quickly as possible" to fix the issue.

About 320 people were evacuated from the Plaza building, Leeds, on Wednesday after it was flooded by a burst pipe.

It happened just 11 days after 50 students had to be rehoused for up to a week as a result of what owners Unite Group called a "much smaller leak".

Unite said it was "very sorry" and the repairs were a "high priority".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Students saw water pouring down stairs

Wednesday's burst pipe flooded eight of the building's 12 floors. Students described seeing water pouring down the stairs and out of light fittings.

Unite said all students affected had been offered alternative accommodation in hotels around Leeds and given meal cards to use in the Leeds Beckett University canteen.

It said it was not clear when people would be able to return to their accommodation.

"Unite treats the safety and security of our students with the utmost importance and we are very sorry this issue has impacted on our customers," said a spokeswoman.

"We are working closely with our university partners and are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible."