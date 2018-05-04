Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Imran Khaliq was found guilty of two counts of rape after a retrial

A man who threatened to smash a bottle over a teenager's head as he raped her has been jailed for 12 years in his absence.

Imran Khaliq, 38, attacked the girl at his home in Bradford in January 2017.

He was convicted of two counts of rape after a retrial but went on the run before jurors returned their verdicts.

Bradford Crown Court heard it is believed Khaliq, of Silverhill Road, may have fled to Pakistan. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The court heard that at one stage during the attack, Khaliq used his finger to force cocaine up the 17-year-old's nose.

The teenager had to give evidence twice after the jury in the first trial failed to reach verdicts.

Khaliq was granted bail ahead of his retrial but failed to turn up on the last day.

In a statement read out in court the girl, who cannot be named due to the nature of the offences, said she was afraid to go to sleep because she saw Khaliq raping her when she closed her eyes.

"I hate him for what he's done to me," she said.

"He's changed my life forever."