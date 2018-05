Image copyright Google Image caption A 25-year-old man died after a stabbing at a house in Bentley Street, Huddersfield

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a stabbing at a house.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at about 23:00 BST in the communal area of a property in Bentley Street, Huddersfield.

The man, also aged 25, was found with serious injuries and, despite treatment, died at the scene.

The force said the woman was arrested at the scene and is being being held in custody.

