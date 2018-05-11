Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Gareth Atkinson, 25, received treatment, but died at the scene where he was stabbed

Two further arrests have been made after a man died following a stabbing at a house in Huddersfield.

Gareth Atkinson, 25, who lived locally, was found injured in the communal area of flats in Bentley Street at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday.

Despite receiving treatment, he died at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.

A 28-year-old man has been held on suspicion of murder and a 27-year-old woman is in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday is still in custody.

Det Ch Insp Ian Scott said: "Our investigation into Gareth's murder is ongoing and his family is being supported by specially trained officers.

"Officers have made a number of arrests, but we very much continue to appeal for witnesses to the attack on Mr Atkinson."

He urged anyone with information to contact the force.