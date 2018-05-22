A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman at a house in Leeds.

The 55-year-old victim's body was found by police who had forced their way into the property in Berkeley Mount, Harehills, on Monday night.

A 60-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.

Detectives said they would like to speak to "anyone who has seen or heard anything at the property" in the past few days.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman's death.