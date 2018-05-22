Image copyright Counter Terrorism Policing North East Image caption Farooq Rashid pleaded guilty to two charges at Leeds Crown Court

A man has been jailed for two years after he admitted possessing and sharing terrorist-related material.

Farooq Rashid, 43, of Duchy Crescent, Bradford, pleaded guilty to two charges at Leeds Crown Court.

Rashid was arrested by counter-terrorism officers in October 2016 as part of an "intelligence-led inquiry".

Det Ch Supt Martin Snowden said that "tackling extremist material is an essential part of protecting the public".

"Terrorist groups such as [Islamic State] rely heavily on their propaganda being shared online to encourage support, radicalise, and provoke individuals to carry out attacks abroad and in the UK," said Mr Snowden.

Rashid pleaded guilty to disseminating a terrorist publication at a hearing in March.

He admitted possessing a publication likely to be useful to a terrorist during a court appearance on Tuesday.