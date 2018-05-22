Image caption Ernest Carr served with a reconnaissance regiment during World War Two

A man believed to be Britain's oldest poppy seller has died at the age of 103.

Ernest Carr spent more than 25 years selling Royal British Legion poppies at a Leeds supermarket.

The charity said Mr Carr died in one of its care homes in Ripon on Monday.

He had served with a reconnaissance regiment during World War Two and was awarded a number of medals, including the French Légion d'Honneur.

Mr Carr was a member of the Guiseley branch of the Royal British Legion for a number of years.

One branch member described Mr Carr as "a true hero and gent".

Speaking to the BBC in 2016, Mr Carr described himself as the "luckiest man alive".

He said he was "bombed, shelled and machine-gunned" and could "write a book" about his wartime experiences.

Talking about his fundraising activities, he said: "I do a job of work and I'm happy to do it while I can."