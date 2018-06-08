Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Jordan Burling, 18, died at the home he shared with his mother and grandmother on 30 June 2016

The father of a man who died after being found in a emaciated state has told a court his son was pale and drawn the last time he saw him alive.

Jordan Burling, 18, went into cardiac arrest and died at his Leeds home on 30 June 2016.

Paramedics called to the house told the jury they found him wearing a soiled nappy and weighing less than six stone (37kg).

His mother, grandmother and sister deny Jordan's manslaughter.

Steven Burling, 51, told the jury at Leeds Crown Court he separated from Jordan's mother Dawn Cranston when his son was primary school and did not see him again until he was in his mid-teens.

Ms Cranston, 45, Jordan's grandmother Denise Cranston, 70, and his sister Abigail Burling, 25, all deny killing Jordan.

They also deny an alternative count of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

Image caption Denise Cranston, 70, Abigail Burling, 25, and Dawn Cranston, 45, all deny manslaughter

Mr Burling said he last saw his Jordan alive just before Christmas 2015.

"He looked pale," Mr Burling said.

"He was drawn in a little bit. I asked him if he was all right. He said it must be something he's ate. He looked poorly."

Mr Burling became upset in court as he recalled his last meeting with his son at his home in the Seacroft area of Leeds.

'Allowed to decay'

He said he had difficulty remembering the details because he had "put a brick wall in front" and could not "really grieve".

Asked about Dawn Cranston's parenting in the years they were together, Mr Burling said she was "a good mum, a caring mum".

Prosecutor Nicholas Lumley QC said "Jordan had been allowed to decay, to rot to death, by those closest to him, over a period of, at least, several weeks".

The jury has also heard how Dawn Cranston had admitted a count of endeavouring to conceal the birth of a child, after officers searching her home discovered bags containing her baby son's bones. Mr Lumley said it was not known whether the baby was stillborn.