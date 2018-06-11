Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbing took place in Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge, on Saturday

An 18-year-old has been charged with assault after a man was stabbed in a West Yorkshire park.

The victim, 20, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries following the attack in Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge on Saturday.

Samuel Smith, of Elm Bank, Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court later.

A 19-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail.

More on this and other West Yorkshire stories