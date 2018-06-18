Image caption Hundreds attended Raheem Wilks's funeral, held at St Aidan's Church in Harehills in 2017

The person behind a "gangland shooting" of a teenager more than a year ago is still being hunted, police admit.

A gun used to shoot dead Raheem Wilks, 19, at a barber's shop in Leeds has also not been recovered, West Yorkshire Police said.

Raheem died at Too Sharps in Gathorne Terrace, Harehills, Leeds on 26 January 2017.

Three men were found guilty of his murder and each jailed for a minimum of 33 years in November.

Raheem was shot from behind through the heart.

His mother Tracey Coley, said on the day he was killed she received a telephone call "saying my son had been 'smoked' - that was the exact words".

Raheem was the oldest of four children and his brother Mallik plays for Leeds United.

Image caption Det Ch Insp Spencer said the force are looking for a gun similar to the one pictured

At the subsequent trial in Leeds Crown Court, prosecutors said the killing "had all the hallmarks of a gangland shooting".

Det Ch Insp Stuart Spencer, of West Yorkshire Police, told the BBC's Crimewatch Live: "Somebody else was involved in the planning, orchestrating and commissioning of Raheem's murder so that's the person I am seeking now."

On the missing gun, he said it was "vitally important I recover this".

A £5,000 Crimestoppers reward has been offered for information leading to the recovery of the gun and any persons connected with that weapon, said police.

Ms Coley said: "How many other times has this gun been used on how many other people?

"We'll never know until he's caught or the gun's found."

Image caption "What I miss the most about Raheem is hearing his voice and seeing his face", said Tracy Coley

Her son had been about 15 "when he started to get into trouble and his whole attitude changed he became more abrupt and hanging around with people that got in trouble", she told the programme.