Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of properties in Leeds were flooded in December 2015

Planting two million trees and putting up concrete walls are part of plans to further protect Leeds against flooding.

The first phase of the Leeds Flood Alleviation Scheme started in 2014, covering three miles of river bank from Leeds train station to Kirkstall.

The second stage would see £112m spent on more measures along the River Aire and extend the scheme to Calverley.

It is hoped the work will protect the city from the type of floods caused by Storm Eva in 2015.

During that time more than 3,300 properties in Leeds were flooded at a cost of £36.8m.

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption A sketch of possible flood storage control area in Calverley including moveable weir

The £50m first phase of the scheme saw flood defences installed along the River Aire for the first time.

Plans for second phase include the planting of up to two million trees along the river to reduce water run-off.

This would be accompanied by flood defence walls and embankments as well as water storage areas in Calverley, including a moveable weir to control water flow.

A planning application for the work is expected to be submitted later this year.

If approved by the government, work on phase two would begin mid-2019.