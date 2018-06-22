Image caption The shooting happened at a takeaway in Huddersfield in March

Two men charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a takeaway restaurant have had their case dismissed.

A 24-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was shot at Rajas on Bradford Road in Huddersfield in March.

Brendon Copperwaite, 22, and Dale Donaldson, 24, had the case dismissed by Leeds Crown Court.

The men faced several other charges that were also dropped.

Mr Copperwaite, of Thornhill Bridge Lane, Brighouse, was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, robbery and supplying Class A drugs.

Mr Donaldson, of Deighton Road, Deighton, was also charged with robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.