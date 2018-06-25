Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Bannister told one victim he would kill members of her family if she told anyone he raped her

A man who raped a teenage girl and threatened to kill members of her family if she told has been jailed.

Andrew Bannister, 55, now of Bridlington, also sexually abused two other youngsters in Bradford over a 13-year period in the 1970s and '80s.

He was jailed for 12 years and one month at Bradford Crown Court after admitting one count of rape and five of indecent assault.

Bannister was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Sentencing him, Judge David Hatton QC said it had been a devastating experience for the girl he raped.

The court heard how Bannister told the girl he would kill other members of her family if she told anyone about the rape and abuse.

A victim impact statement read in court described how Bannister "robbed her of her childhood".

She said she was haunted by the fear she still had for the man who had broken her and she would recall the rape until her last breath.

Jayne Beckett, representing Bannister, said he had been physically and sexually abused himself as a child and following his previous jail sentence for similar offences had voluntarily undertaken various programmes and treatments to deal with his offending.

"Whatever he was like when this offending occurred that is not what he is like now," she said.

Bannister, of The Crescent, Bridlington, was also made subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.