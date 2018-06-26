Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hot weather is good for sun bathing but may be bad for road surfaces

Council gritters, a familiar sight on the roads during icy weather, have been put on standby by a Yorkshire council due to the heatwave.

Kirklees Council's grit lorries are ready to spread crushed rock dust if West Yorkshire's roads start to melt.

The council said: "When the sun is out for a while it can make the tar on the roads much softer than usual."

The dust would be used to create a non-stick surface and limit damage to the road surface, it said.

The council tweeted on Monday it was "letting them out of their depots to help during this hot weather".

Our gritters are missing you all, so we're letting them out of their depots to help during this hot weather. 🚛 Find out why our gritters might be out, and how to stay safe while driving in this heat ☀️

The highest temperature recorded in Yorkshire on Monday was 28C (82F) near Sheffield, in South Yorkshire. In Kirklees a temperature of almost 26C (79F) was recorded near Emley the same day.

The hot weather is expected to last until the weekend, and could hit 30C (86F) in places, when temperatures will slowly drop off, said BBC Weather.

Image copyright PA Image caption The hot weather is set to continue until the weekend, say BBC Weather

Asphalt begins to soften at 27C (81F) according to motoring firm, the AA.

Jack Cousens, of the AA, said: "The temperature of the road surface can often be hotter than the air temperature as roads absorb the heat a bit like a storage heater.

"Roads can then become soft and sticky, like dough. This could lead to imperfections such as bulges and cracks which reduces the integrity of the road surface, and create more potholes when the weather starts to become inclement again."

The largest town in Kirklees is Huddersfield and the council also covers Batley, Dewsbury and Holmfirth.

It grits priority routes on just over half the road network - 700 miles of road can be treated within two hours - after severe weather warnings, said the council.