Image caption A gang of about five men were involved in the raid on Flannels in Leeds

Masked raiders have struck at a designer clothes store for the second time in six months.

A gang of about five men in balaclavas used a transit van to smash the front window of Flannels, in Vicar Lane, Leeds, at about 22:50 BST on Monday.

The raiders were then seen to load stolen clothes into a black Audi estate before leaving in the vehicle.

The store was also targeted in December when thieves reversed a vehicle through the window of the shop.

More stories from across Yorkshire

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The raid on Flannels in December was captured on film

Image caption Thieves used a transit van to smash through the front window of the shop

West Yorkshire Police said as the Audi drove away along Eastgate the boot came open and several items of clothing fell out.

The car stopped and one of the men got out of the vehicle.

He was then knocked over by the open car door when it reversed.

Other members of the gang then got out of the vehicle to collect the clothing before the vehicle sped off toward Eastgate roundabout.

'Organised burglary'

The force said a fake number plate that the Audi was bearing at the time of the robbery was later found outside the Yorkshire Rider Social Club, in Railway Street.

The van used to break through the front window had been stolen from Sweet Street, in Holbeck, on 18 June.

Det Insp Richard Holmes said: "This has clearly been a planned and organised burglary targeting the high-value clothing that the store sells."

He said the two raids are not currently being linked and appealed for any witnesses or people who may have filmed the raid taking place to come forward.