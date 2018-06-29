Image caption A spokesman for the home said it was "disappointed" with the findings

A care home has been placed in special measures after residents were found to be left in bed for most of the day and not helped enough at mealtimes.

Riverside Court in Knottingley, West Yorkshire, has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after a visit by inspectors in April.

In the report, the CQC said patients' privacy and dignity were not respected and the food was "mediocre".

A spokesman for the home said it was "disappointed" with the findings.

It is run by private firm Speciality Care and must now improve or face closure, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

More news from around Yorkshire

The report said some people at the home, which caters for 60 residents across four units, were confined to their rooms all day with "little or no interaction".

It added some staff were "uncaring" towards residents and that some workers "spoke openly about people's conditions while in communal areas" and there was a "lack of transparency and openness" within the home's culture.

Detailing one incident witnessed by the inspectors, the report said: "We observed people left with breakfast in their rooms and no assistance offered by staff to eat or drink.

"On one occasion a person had lost their teeth which were under their chair and their full dinner plate was in front of them.

"We saw the care assistant come into the room, pick up the teeth leaving them on the side and take away the full dinner plate and the person's drink."

The report added there were "insufficient staff levels to meet people's needs safely".

A spokesman for the home said it was "working closely with the new and experienced manager and his staff team to drive improvements".

Wakefield Council said it was monitoring the home's progress.