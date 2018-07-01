Image caption Flowers have been left near the crash scene

An investigation into a crash in Leeds in which four young men, three of them teenagers, died is continuing.

A teenage girl was left critically ill after a collision involving a car and a taxi in the early hours of Saturday.

The four men, aged 18, 19, 19, and 21, died at the scene on the A6120 outer ring road, West Yorkshire Police said.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17 also in the car, were taken to hospital. The Uber taxi driver was also seriously hurt.

Commenting on the impact of crash, the Reverend Nigel Sinclair said:"These are moments in life that are just beyond understanding for all of us whether it's people of faith or no faith."

Mr Sinclair said he was keeping St Margaret's Church in Horsforth open throughout the day for people to pay tribute.

The 16-year-old girl remains in a critical condition and the 17-year-old's injuries are not considered life threatening, West Yorkshire Police said.

All six people who were in the car come from the local area, said the force.

More stories from Yorkshire

Stuart Andrew, Conservative MP for Pudsey, Horsforth and Aireborough, said: "This will be an incredible shock, it's a horrible thing whenever there has been an accident like this but when it involves such young lives that makes it even more difficult to comprehend."

The collision on Broadway, at the junction with Bank Gardens, took place at about 02:40 BST on Saturday..

Image caption The four men, aged 18, 19, 19, and 21, died at the scene

Acting Supt Richard Padwell, of Leeds District Police, said: "The deaths of four young people in these circumstances is clearly very tragic and our thoughts and condolences go out to everyone affected by it.

"We don't underestimate the impact that the deaths of these young people will be having in the community and we would ask that people focus on supporting each other and supporting the police investigation."