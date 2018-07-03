Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Jordan Burling, 18, was given CPR by paramedics but he could not be saved

A woman accused of the manslaughter of her emaciated son made "genuine, significant but misguided attempts" to care for him, a court has heard.

Jordan Burling died after going into cardiac arrest at his home in Farnley, Leeds, in June 2016.

Leeds Crown Court was told Dawn Burling made a "fatal mistake" in not calling a GP but her inaction should not be categorised as a crime.

Mr Burling's mother, grandmother and sister deny manslaughter.

In his closing remarks on behalf of his client, defence barrister Simon Kealey QC said Mrs Cranston and her mother did not take the "easiest option" of contacting medics and decided to care for Jordan themselves.

He said: "They took on the role of trying to look after him and get him better - it took more of their time, energy and money than if they would have taken the easy option."

Image caption Denise Cranston, 70, Abigail Burling, 25, and Dawn Cranston, 45, pictured outside Leeds Crown Court ahead of a previous hearing

Mr Burling's mother Dawn Cranston, 45, grandmother Denise Cranston, 70 and sister Abigail Burling, 25, all deny killing him.

They also deny an alternative count of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

Mr Kealey said the family developed care routines in the final months of the 18-year-old's life when he no longer moved, had lost weight and become incontinent.

They changed his adult nappy twice a day, cleaned his bed sores, washed his hair, changed his clothes and sheets and provided food and drink.

"This was not somebody simply doing nothing. What she did for Jordan was more than simply calling for assistance," he said.

The barrister told the jury Jordan's age was a "magic number" because, as an adult, he was entitled to say he did not "want medical treatment".

The court heard he had the mental capacity to make his own decisions and repeatedly told his family he would not see a doctor if one came to the house.

"He ignored the advice, carried on as normal and we must presume that was his wish, that's what he wanted," Mr Kealey said.

Image caption Mr Burling lived with his grandmother, mother and uncle in Farnley

Mr Kealey referenced evidence given by consultant psychiatrist Dr Cleo Van Velsen, who had told the court some of Ms Cranston's behaviour was consistent with the dissociative disorders of depersonalisation and derealisation.

He said this provided "a real explanation of why she tried to care for him on her own" rather than seeking help.

"She made genuine, significant but misguided attempts to care for Jordan," he said.

"While it was a fatal mistake, in the circumstances it need not be categorised as a crime."

The trial continues.