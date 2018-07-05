Image copyright Geography Photos Image caption Cattle sounds were played to city planners by Mr Bullock

A resident who says cattle in a barn have "blighted" his life has played a recording of cattle to city planners.

Councillors in Leeds were considering a retrospective application for a barn to house farm animals at Swillington Organic Farm.

Local resident James Bullock objected, saying his life had been "blighted" and he had to lie in bed listening to "bellowing".

Permission was granted, but only to house livestock for the next year.

Planning chiefs had originally approved plans for the barn in 2016 and had allowed the farm to store hay and animal feed.

But James Bullock, who said he had lived in Swillington all his life, told the meeting his life had been blighted by cattle noises, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.

"They decided they would build a barn, without consulting me, right in front of my house," he said.

"The noise has been intolerable. I have to lie there in bed listening to this bellowing.

Occasional moo

"They say that they want to be good neighbours - they haven't done that so far.

"(The applicants) responded to our concerns by saying there was a 'barely audible, occasional moo'."

Mr Bullock then proceeded to play a recording of cattle noises to councillors.

However, he told the meeting that he agreed with council officers' recommendations to grant temporary permission to the site while monitoring it during the next year.

Tom Warren, speaking on behalf of the applicant, told the meeting: "Under the permitted development, it has been used to store feed and hay. It allows animals to be kept indoors when they are sick, which requires isolation and for giving birth.

Councillors agreed to grant permission to the site on the condition that it would no longer be used to house livestock in 12 months time.