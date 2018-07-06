Image caption The four men had all attended Horsforth School

A vigil has been held in memory of four young men killed in a high-speed crash.

Caelan Megson, 21, Brandon Frew, 19, Declan Grove, 19, and Matt Walshaw, 18, died when their car crashed with a taxi in the early hours of Saturday on the Leeds outer ring road.

The men all came from the Horsforth area of the city.

The Reverend Nigel Sinclair said the vigil at St Margaret's Church in Horsforth on Thursday night allowed people to unite.

He said: "It's so hard and so early to take on board the enormity of what's happened. People are shocked, distressed and confused."

Image caption The crash investigation is ongoing

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, who were also in the car, were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The Uber taxi driver, a 42-year-old man from Bradford, was also hurt.

West Yorkshire Police said it was still carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash and the time leading up to it.