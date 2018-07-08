Image caption Nearly 1,000 people took part in the city centre rally by far right and left wing groups on Saturday afternoon

Three people have been arrested after a series of protests in Leeds which left a police officer injured.

Nearly 1,000 people in total took part in the city centre rally by far right groups and counter-protesters on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.

It caused "serious disruption" and one officer needed hospital treatment after being hit by a bottle.

Arrests were made over theft, obstructing a police officer and a public order offence.

The demonstration, which involved 250 protesters from right wing groups, started at 13:00 BST with crowds marching from City Square through the centre of the main shopping district.

It caused 40 minutes of disruption to traffic and problems for residents on Vicar Lane with the rally ending about three hours later, officers said.

A "small number" of protesters were issued dispersal notices, the force added.