Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police are investigating the attack on the officer

A volunteer police officer who was attacked with a bottle during a series of protests in Leeds has thanked the public for their well wishes.

Pictures were shared on social media showing the special constable, who was injured during a far right rally and a counter-protest on Saturday.

The officer needed hospital treatment but is recovering well, the force said.

In a tweet, his colleagues said: "[He] wants to say thank you for all your messages of support and well wishes."

Image caption Nearly 1,000 people took part in the city centre rally on Saturday

They went on to say: "A few more hospital visits booked but he is recovering well."

Ch Supt Mabs Hussain said the officer's injuries were "completely unacceptable" and the attack was being investigated.

Nearly 1,000 people took part in the city centre rally by far right groups and counter-protesters.

West Yorkshire Police said it caused serious disruption and resulted in three people being arrested.