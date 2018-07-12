Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Caelan Megson, Brandon Frew, Declan Grove and Matt Walshaw died at the scene of the crash

An inquest has opened into the deaths of four men who were killed in a high-speed car crash after leaving a party.

Caelan Megson, 21, Brandon Frew, 19, Declan Grove, 19, and Matt Walshaw, 18 died at the scene on the Leeds outer ring road when their car collided with a taxi, on 30 June.

They all came from the Horsforth area of the city.

The hearing before Senior Coroner Kevin McLoughlin at Wakefield Coroner's Court was opened and adjourned.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, were also in the Seat Leon car, which police said was travelling at speed when it crashed.

They, along with the taxi driver, were treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force said it was still carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash and the time leading up to it.